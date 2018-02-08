Pope Benedict's CDF Barred Barros: Francis Overturned Ruling then "Dismantled" CDF Efforts against Sex Abuse in Church

La Nova Bussola Quotidiana, on February 6, reported:
"[T]he Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith [all CDF members were appointed by Pope Benedict XVI], had already conducted on Barros and other bishops close to Karadima an investigation that lead them to exempt [bar] them from their offices. But with a letter signed by the Pope [Francis] in January 2015... the request for exemption [barring from office] is blocked and... Barros is promoted [to bishop] of Osorno."
(La Nova Bussola Quotidiana, "Barros, the shock letter that denies the Pope," February 6, 2017, translation from Italian by Google)
Pope Francis overturned the Pope Benedict appointed CDF ruling to bar Juan Barros from the office of bishop and then appointed him bishop of Osorno.
Francis overturned the CDF ruling despite the fact that congregation found credible evidence that Barros covered-up for the predator Karadima.
In another article, La Nova Bussola said " the Barros case is not a isolated episode, it is only the tip of iceberg."
(La Nova Bussola Quotidiana, "In the Church, The Problem is not Pedophilia but Homosexually," February 7, 2017, translation from Italian by OnePeterFive.com)
The La Nova article, moreover, reported:
"This factor [the ascendance of the gay lobby to unprecedented power [in Francis's Vatican]] risks undermining a great part of the work of St. John Paul II and Benedict XVI to address the sexual abuse of minors. It explains also the recent stripping of power from the Congregation of the Doctrine of the Faith which dealt with clerical sexual abuse cases... the sudden dismissal of three priests by Pope Francis (without any reason, an action denounced by then-Prefect Cardinal Gerhard Muller) reduced the number of officials to seven."
Journalist Hilary White, on January 25, reported that Francis "has all but completely dismantled" the "effective" reforms instituted against clerical sex abuse by Benedict:
"Pope Benedict installed effective procedural reforms on clerical sex abuse; Francis... has all but completely dismantled or reversed those changes... Benedict 'had defrocked or suspended more than 800 priests for past sexual abuse between 2009 and 2012'... His reforms specifically included bishops who refused to act against priest-abusers... 'This Pope has removed two to three bishops per month'... These reforms - and - removals - have ceased entirely under Francis."
(Remnant, "Pope Francis Accused of Inaction in Notorious Sex Abuse Cases, January 25, 2017)
Pray an Our Father now that the Catholic pewsitters, priests, religious, cardinals and bishops demand that Pope Francis abdicate.
