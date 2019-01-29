Pray that Francis will Slam Bishops & Cardinals for the "Denouncing of Heresy

Today, LifeSiteNews reported that Pope Francis made a public condemnation or denunciation of Catholic media, quoted below, for the following grievous crime:
"Even in Catholic media there is a lack of compassion. There is schism... the denouncing of heresy."
(Lifesitenews, "Pope Francis slams Catholic media for denouncing of Heresy," January 29, 2019)
Please pray that Francis will slam bishops and cardinals for the "denouncing of heresy."
There is only one St. Athanasius among the bishop of the whole world.
On December 2, 2017, Bishop René Henry Gracida in his official website declared Francis is teaching heresy:
"Francis' heterodoxy is now official. He has published his letter to the Argentina bishops in the Acta Apostolica Sedes making those letters magisterial documents."
(Abyssus Abbyssum, December 2, 2017)
Will Bishop Athanasius Schneider or any other bishop in the whole world join Bishop Gracida so Francis can publicly condemn more than one bishop for the "denouncing of heresy"?
Will Cardinal Raymond Burke or any cardinal issue the correction so Francis can publicly condemn one cardinal for the "denouncing of heresy"?
Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church and that Francis will publicly condemn bishops and cardinals for the "denouncing of heresy."
Very clever! 😊👍
