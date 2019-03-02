Is Pope Francis's "Personal Friend" Zanchetta, living in his Residence, a Gay Pervert?

LifeSiteNews reported:
"[T]he words of the priest who signed the second document [testimony], "Zanchetta was a personal friend of the Holy Father."
(LifeSiteNews, "Pope Francis knew of Bishop's abuse years before Vatican posting, new document indicate," February 27, 2019)
Pope Francis's "personal friend" Archbishop Gustavo Zanchetta, who apparently lives "in Casa Santa Marta, where Francis himself resides," is a gay pervert according to the document.
(Lifesitenews, "Vatican sex abuse cover-up unravels as prosecutors home in on bishop protected by Pope Francis," February 18, 2019)
That is unless the testimony on Zanchetta by Argentinian Church officials is only them lying through their teeth about the "personal friend" of Francis.
Is lying through your teeth about your boss's "personal friend" something any normal person is going to do?
To put this situation in perspective, imagine President Donald Trump's personal friend being a pervert who lived in the same residence as the president.
Or better yet, imagine you had a personal friend who was a pervert living in your residence.
What would that say about you?
Generally, most normal people's personal friends who live in the same residence with them are like them in beliefs and lifestyle or they usually aren't their friend nor living in their residence.
What does it say, if it is true, that Francis's "personal friend" who apparently lives in his residence is a gay pervert?
It appears that Francis has a lot of explaining to do about why either his "personal friend" is a gay pervert or his Argentinian Church officials are lying through their teeth about his "personal friend."
Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church.
