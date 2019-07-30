Socci: Francis Criticized Benedict XVI "for his 'Halfway' Resignation"

Antonio Socci in his new book said "during the days of the polemical statements [by Team Francis] concerning Ratzinger's preface to the book of Cardinal Sarah Bergoglio [Francis] gave a homily that seemed to be a criticism of the pope emeritus, specifically for his 'halfway' resignation." Francis said:
"[A] pastor has to... take his leave well, to not leave only halfway."
Socci questioned:
"To whom is he referring? To Benedict XVI who relinquished all the power of governance while remaining pope?"
(The Secret of Benedict XVI, Pages 123-124)
There is surely an alternative reason for Francis making this odius confusing statement. Not that there is anything new about his cunning way with words . He must now have reason for wanting Benedict back on the throne. So many people will grasp at this statement to get Benedict back. He must know that. Just an initial thought!
