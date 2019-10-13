Why Don't you, Mr. Ferrara, in 2019, again, Call for a "Imperfect Council" & Present your Friend Fr. Gruner's Evidence that Francis's Papacy is Possibly Invalid?

In my opinion, one of the smartest journalists in the Catholic Church in the United States is pro-life attorney Christopher A. Ferrara.
On September 17, 2018, Ferrara, president of the American Catholic Lawyers Association wrote a brilliant article calling for a "imperfect council" to be enjoined to investigate and possibly "declare" Francis "deposed" from the papacy:
"The Synod [of Sutri in 1046] was convoked by Henry III, the German king and soon-to-be-crowned Holy Roman Emperor, a pious and austere Christian and an exponent of the Cluniac spirit of reform. The Synod declared that Benedict IX (who had refused to appear) was deposed notwithstanding his attempt to undo his resignation. As for Sylvester, the Synod declared that he be “stripped of his sacerdotal rank and shut up in a monastery.” Gregory was also declared deposed, either by the act of the Synod itself or by Gregory’s own voluntary resignation in view of the Synod [Historian Warren Carroll states in "The Building of Christendom" that it was by his resignation, Page 464.]."
"... What would be the grounds for a declaration of deposition at such a gathering of prelates? One could readily point to the evidence that a faction that included Bergoglio himself had agreed upon his election before the conclave, and that all those involved, including Bergoglio, were thereby excommunicated latae sententiae in accordance with Article 81 of John Paul II’s Universi Dominici Gregis, which provides:
'The Cardinal electors shall further abstain from any form of pact, agreement, promise or other commitment of any kind which could oblige them to give or deny their vote to a person or persons. If this were in fact done, even under oath, I decree that such a commitment shall be null and void and that no one shall be bound to observe it; and I hereby impose the penalty of excommunication latae sententiae upon those who violate this prohibition.'"
"To quote Cajetan on this point (citations taken from the linked article by Robert Siscoe), deposition by an imperfect council is appropriate 'when one or more Popes suffer uncertainty with regard to their election, as seems to have arisen in the schism of Urban VI and others. Then, lest the Church be perplexed, those members of the Church who are available have the power to judge which is the true pope, if it can be known, and if it cannot be known, [it has] the power to provide that the electors agree on one or another of them.'”
"I am not saying that such a case has been proven. Rather, what I am saying is that this hypothetical imperfect council could determine that it has been proven and act accordingly, and that the Church would judge any resulting deposition of Bergoglio in the same manner it judges the deposition of Benedict IX."
[https://remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/articles/item/4092-can-the-church-defend-herself-against-bergoglio]
My respectful question to Mr. Ferrara is:
Why don't you in 2019, again, call for a "imperfect council"?
Moreover, everyone knows that Ferrara was good friends with Fr. Nicholas Gruner before he passed away.
My next respectful question to Mr. Ferrara is:
Why don't you write a article about your friend Fr. Gruner's evidence that Francis's papacy is possibly invalid?
Here is Fr. Gruner's evidence on YouTube:
7 comments:
The one man who I've wanted to hear from the most---who I wish had his own YouTube channel---is Chris Ferrara.
I totally agree.
Fr. Philip Wolfe....that's who I want to hear from. Anyone here know what he's saying in his sermons lately?
why? what he could say?
If there is one thing I've learned for certain in all of this, it is this:
The majority of the "professional" Catholics are motivated primarily by pride and greed. And both those things make a person cowardly.
Not much publicity given to this..... God Bless .
http://vkpatriarhat.org/en/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M0c9f--QEeU&t=2s
More links - in case you're interested
The Kiss of Judas Iscariot and the betrayal of the Roman Catholic Church.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bGxiOhFHoOg
Vatican II & Novus Ordo Prefigured in the Old Testament
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t7T4zMgXKhk
"JESUS THE WORD"
http://oneinmessiah.net/TargumMemraTheWordOfGod.htm
https://juchre.org/targums/comp/gen01.htm
The World is about to End.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i_8sIq50gsI&t=1333s
Fr. Wolfe and Fr. Ripperger are the two best on YouTube. Everyone needs to listen to Fr. Wolfe's talk on thankgiving after Holy Communion to grow in the faith.
