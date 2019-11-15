American Spectator Editor Neumayr & Scholar T. Marshall call for Catholic Cardinals to Judge if Francis is "Manifest Heretic" who has "Self Vacated" the Papacy

The contributing editor of The American Spectator George Neumayr who is a best-selling author and former editor of the Catholic World Report and Thomist scholar Dr. Taylor Marshall called on the non-heretical Catholic cardinals to convene in order to judge if Francis is a "manifest heretic" which could mean he "self vacated the Chair of St. Peter" and is no longer the pope.
In Marshall's popular YouTube channel the two declare what "should happen":
"[Neumayr said Doctor of the Church St.] Robert Bellarmine said members of the Church have the right and duty to resist a bad pope... It is the cardinals who have the power to confront the pope and say do you actually support the teachings of the Church. If you don't then you self vacated the Chair of St. Peter and we can move to elect a new pope... "
"... [Marshall said] Bellermine says when anyone is a manifest heretic even the pope [or a cardinal] he ceases to be a member of the Church and they can no longer hold their office... It seems to me that that would require a ecclesiastical decree... You would have to have cardinals make this decree... "
"... [Neumayr said] It's a case of declaration. They are simply declaring what Francis himself has done through his actions and statements. He would in fact have self vacated the Chair of St. Peter then the cardinals would simply come in and declare that happened and move to fill the Chair with a new pope. We are at that stage when I know that should happen."
(Dr. Taylor Marshall YouTube Channel, "Why are USA Bishops Tone-Deaf & Promoting Liberal Policies? w George Neumayr," 1:02:05 to 1:06:55)
Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church and for the laity to demand that the cardinals convene an imperfect council to judge if Francis is a manifest heretic.
8 comments:
It seems as if Marshall might actually reading your blog since, until now, he has seemed to take a posture of 'papalotry' that would preclude saying anything that would echo Cardinal Bellarmine.
"... [Marshall said] Bell[a]rmine says when ANYONE is a manifest heretic even the pope THEY cease to be a member of the Church and THEY can no longer hold their office..."
The fact that even bona fide Catholic trads are using the "singular 'they'" shows just how insidious this Marxist gender-weapon is.
Excellent observation.
We must spread the word on our false Pope. I just posted this article on FB.
Did anyone see that the Eastern Orthodox Catholic Patriarch has already excommunicated Bergolio, 20 some Cardinals and many bishops and 99 priests (by name) in late October?
Read where Innocent 3rd was a layman when he was elected Pope. Perhaps that might be the road to travel in the current state of Vatican affairs.
