Br. Buguolo has "been Tasked by Bishop Gracida to Contact one of" the "40 to 70" Silent Fearful Anti-Francis Cardinals & Brother asks for Volunteers

Why not simply write an old-fashioned letter to ALL cardinals as all bishops as well with a clear message/question demanding to act?

Plus publishing the same letter as an open letter, asking as many as possible Catholic sites, blogs and papers (even those which justly can be considered with small "c") in many languages, or at least world languages as English, Spanish, French, Italian, German, Portugees, Latin too...



In That way they should be able to see that there is a certain, nay, a GREAT amount of the Faithfull Catholics in the world who really cares. And will support them in everything they need.



I suggest that also all online participants in this supports each others with simply putting the links bellow their article (open letter) of all others who are doing the same.



That will be a lot of work indeed, and requires a good coordinating, but with God's grace we can do that!



"Quid ergo dicemus ad haec? si Deus pro nobis, qui contra nos?" (Romans 8,31)



Ivan Tomas























































One of the great heroes in the present crisis canon law expert Br. Alexis Bugnolo said in the comment section of the Catholic Monitor that he has "been tasked by Bishop [Rene] Gracida to contact one of" the "40 to 70" silent fearful anti-Francis Cardinals who are silent because of their petrifying fear of Francis and his Vatican as reported by Vatican Expert Edward Pentin.Br. Buguolo is asking for lobbying "volunteers [for] a team to do this work":"The intelligence gathered by Fred here is an action item for the whole Church. WE NEED TO IDENTIFY AND CONTACT these 40 to 70 Cardinals and get them to call an imperfect Synod.""I have been tasked by Bishop Gracida to contact one of them, I would appreciate volunteers forming a team to do this work. Blogging is not going to solve the process, we must move to lobbying. I would especially invite experts in this practice who realize that getting the problems solved at the Vatican is the best strategy for human salvation right now."I would, also, like to encourage Br. Bugnolo and others to contact Fr. David Nix. He has publicly stated on his blog that he knows one cardinal who supports Bishop Gracida's and Brother's analysis of the Pope Benedict XVI resignation. I exchanged emails with him. I cannot speak on what our email exchange was about because he has not given me permission, but it might be important for someone besides me to contact him. Fr. Nix's blog is padreperegrino.org.Moreover, the following two commenters in the comment section of the Catholic Monitor gave more excellent "action items" for Catholic lay people, bloggers and journalists: