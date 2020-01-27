Francis's Head of Italian Bishops: If you don't like Francis "become a Lutheran"

Is it possible the Italian website pierolaporta.it could be telling the truth about Archbishop Loris Capovilla who Francis made a cardinal and was praised by the president of the Italian Bishops Conference Cardinal Gualtiero Bassetti?:
"In the Vatican more and more evident and disguised homosexuals, since the time of John XXIII... [and Pope John's secretary] Loris Capovilla. He the most avid persecutor of Padre Pio."
(pierolaporta.it, "Gays and pedophiles in the Vatican, October 2, 2017)
According to the pro-gay website Religious Tolerance in the post "About the Roman Catholic Church: Excluding homosexuals from Catholic seminaries":
"A Vatican document of 1961 bars persons with homosexual ordination... However, this appears to have been almost completely ignored"
On May 26, 2018, the gay activist website New Ways Ministry in the post "Pope Francis Seemingly Affirms Ban on Gay Men in Priesthood" it wrote "Bassetti, seemed to confirm that Francis mentioned the issue of [the ban on] homosexuality."
Is it possible that Francis ignored his own "seeming... ban on gay man in [the] priesthood"?
Wikipedia says on its post on Gualtiero Bassetti that he "praised the Pope's [Francis's] nomination [to be a cardinal] of Archbishop Loris Capovilla."
The Italian website From Rome's headline today was "Cardinal Bassetti: If you don't like Bergoglio, get out of the Church!"
According to the Italian website Cardinal Bessetti who Francis appointed as president of the Italian Bishops Conference said:
"If anyone does not like this Pope [Francis]... take another road... Go become a Lutheran."
Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church as well as for the Triumph of the Kingdom of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the Immaculate Heart of Mary.
"In the Vatican more and more evident and disguised homosexuals, since the time of John XXIII... [and Pope John's secretary] Loris Capovilla. He the most avid persecutor of Padre Pio."
(pierolaporta.it, "Gays and pedophiles in the Vatican, October 2, 2017)
According to the pro-gay website Religious Tolerance in the post "About the Roman Catholic Church: Excluding homosexuals from Catholic seminaries":
"A Vatican document of 1961 bars persons with homosexual ordination... However, this appears to have been almost completely ignored"
On May 26, 2018, the gay activist website New Ways Ministry in the post "Pope Francis Seemingly Affirms Ban on Gay Men in Priesthood" it wrote "Bassetti, seemed to confirm that Francis mentioned the issue of [the ban on] homosexuality."
Is it possible that Francis ignored his own "seeming... ban on gay man in [the] priesthood"?
Wikipedia says on its post on Gualtiero Bassetti that he "praised the Pope's [Francis's] nomination [to be a cardinal] of Archbishop Loris Capovilla."
The Italian website From Rome's headline today was "Cardinal Bassetti: If you don't like Bergoglio, get out of the Church!"
According to the Italian website Cardinal Bessetti who Francis appointed as president of the Italian Bishops Conference said:
"If anyone does not like this Pope [Francis]... take another road... Go become a Lutheran."
Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church as well as for the Triumph of the Kingdom of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the Immaculate Heart of Mary.
2 comments:
Well, the Lutherans I know have better music than most Catholic churches. Often their church buildings are more beautiful and uplifting than Catholic ones. But if I wanted to become a Lutheran, I would just follow Francis's teachings.
Funny. Great comment!
Post a Comment