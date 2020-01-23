Has Francis Appointed Philly Archbishop Perez lacked Transparency on Clerical Sex Abuse & Child Porn Cases?

Today, Nelson Jesus Perez was named Archbishop of Philadelphia by Francis to succeed Archbishop Charles J. Chaput. It appears he and his past dioceses have apparently lacked transparency in clerical sex abuse and child pornography cases.
Archbishop Perez's episcopal service according to Wikipedia has been the following:
[https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nelson_J._Perez]
According to Friedman & Simon, L.L.P. Injury Lawyers, Perez's first diocese as bishop has spend at a minimum of over 1 million dollars and probably very much more because of sex abuse settlements:
"Within the Rockville Centre Diocese, as of July 2019:
[https://www.friedmansimon.com/long-island-ny-rockville-centre-sexual-abuse-lawsuit/]
Perez's first diocese was also one of "the last of the New York dioceses to release a list of credibly accused clergy members":
"The Diocese of Rockville Centre has been the last of the New York dioceses to release a list of credibly accused clergy members."
[https://www.friedmansimon.com/long-island-ny-rockville-centre-sexual-abuse-lawsuit/]
Moreover, News 5 Cleveland before it blocked access to the link revealed that Perez's present diocese's apparently has an unwillingness to "release the findings of the secret grand jury investigation" as related to this weeks, January 17, 2020, "21 count child pornography indictment" against Perez's priest Fr. Robert McWilliams. News 5 Cleveland reported:
According to the criminal complaint, McWilliams was in possession of child pornography... in 2016, again in 2018, and then again in 2019..."
"... The Survivors Network of the Abused by Priests [SNAP] thanked law enforcement for arresting McWilliams, but said there is still work to do. They released the following statement:
'[W]e also call on Bishop Nelson Perez to release the findings of the secret grand jury investigation into his diocese. The only way to protect children is to be completely transparent.'"
(News 5 Cleveland, "New Charges: Strongsville Catholic priest charged 21-count child pornography indictment," January 17, 2020)
Archbishop Perez's episcopal service according to Wikipedia has been the following:
"Auxiliary Bishop of Rockville Centre[edit]On June 8, 2012, Perez was appointed titular bishop of Catrum and auxiliary bishop of the Rockville Center, New York, by Pope Benedict XVI.[4] He received his episcopal consecration on July 25, 2012."
"Bishop of Cleveland[edit]On July 11, 2017, Pope Francis appointed him Bishop of Cleveland.[5][6] He was installed as the 11th Bishop of Cleveland on September 5, 2017."
[https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nelson_J._Perez]
According to Friedman & Simon, L.L.P. Injury Lawyers, Perez's first diocese as bishop has spend at a minimum of over 1 million dollars and probably very much more because of sex abuse settlements:
"Within the Rockville Centre Diocese, as of July 2019:
- 297 claims had been filed
- 250 settlements had already been paid or were in the process of being paid
- Settlements have been between $25,000 and $500,000"
[https://www.friedmansimon.com/long-island-ny-rockville-centre-sexual-abuse-lawsuit/]
Perez's first diocese was also one of "the last of the New York dioceses to release a list of credibly accused clergy members":
"The Diocese of Rockville Centre has been the last of the New York dioceses to release a list of credibly accused clergy members."
[https://www.friedmansimon.com/long-island-ny-rockville-centre-sexual-abuse-lawsuit/]
Moreover, News 5 Cleveland before it blocked access to the link revealed that Perez's present diocese's apparently has an unwillingness to "release the findings of the secret grand jury investigation" as related to this weeks, January 17, 2020, "21 count child pornography indictment" against Perez's priest Fr. Robert McWilliams. News 5 Cleveland reported:
According to the criminal complaint, McWilliams was in possession of child pornography... in 2016, again in 2018, and then again in 2019..."
"... The Survivors Network of the Abused by Priests [SNAP] thanked law enforcement for arresting McWilliams, but said there is still work to do. They released the following statement:
'[W]e also call on Bishop Nelson Perez to release the findings of the secret grand jury investigation into his diocese. The only way to protect children is to be completely transparent.'"
(News 5 Cleveland, "New Charges: Strongsville Catholic priest charged 21-count child pornography indictment," January 17, 2020)
[https://www.news5cleveland.com/strongsville-catholic-priest-21-count-indictment]
Is it possible that the liberal news outlet is attempting to block information on its own new report on the Vatican Philadelphia archbishop appointment to protect the liberal Francis?
Below is all that is now found on their link. (Fortunately, the Catholic Monitor was able to type the above part of their report that applied to Perez before the news outlet totally blocked access from a previous internet phone connection that had not yet been blocked.):
Is Francis appointed Archbishop Perez going to release "the secret grand jury investigation" into his present diocese before he goes to Philadelphia?
Is Perez going to be "transparent" on the sex abuse and child pornography in his present diocese?
Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church as well as for the Triumph of the Kingdom of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the Immaculate Heart of Mary.
Is it possible that the liberal news outlet is attempting to block information on its own new report on the Vatican Philadelphia archbishop appointment to protect the liberal Francis?
Below is all that is now found on their link. (Fortunately, the Catholic Monitor was able to type the above part of their report that applied to Perez before the news outlet totally blocked access from a previous internet phone connection that had not yet been blocked.):
"Page Not Foundhttps://www.news5cleveland.com/strongsville-catholic-priest-21-count-indictment]
Is Francis appointed Archbishop Perez going to release "the secret grand jury investigation" into his present diocese before he goes to Philadelphia?
Is Perez going to be "transparent" on the sex abuse and child pornography in his present diocese?
Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church as well as for the Triumph of the Kingdom of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the Immaculate Heart of Mary.
1 comment:
This is a copy of that news https://www.cleveland.com/court-justice/2020/01/strongsville-catholic-priest-hit-with-21-count-child-pornography-indictment-in-cuyahoga-county.html
Post a Comment