It appears that Gov. Gavin Newsom's unconstitutional totalitarian lockdown may be the biggest loser in a Congressional election in California. The key to most elections are the Independents who appear to be showing that the tyrannical Democrat lockdowns can do the "unthinkable":
Elect Republicans in California.
Politico said it best a week ago:
"Democrats are on verge of the unthinkable: Losing a swing district in California" [https://www.politico.com/news/2020/05/08/democrats-california-swing-district-245626]
Elect Republicans in California.
Politico said it best a week ago:
"Democrats are on verge of the unthinkable: Losing a swing district in California" [https://www.politico.com/news/2020/05/08/democrats-california-swing-district-245626]
President Donald Trump agreed:
"Big Congressional win in California for Mike Garcia, taking back a seat from the Democrats. This is the first time in many years that a California Dem seat has flipped back to a Republican."
This Republican win was a win for Trump against the state of California which is imposing unconstitutional totalitarian lockdowns:
"With a flood of tweets, President Trump has jumped into Tuesday’s runoff election for a California congressional seat, accusing Gov. Gavin Newsom and other Democrats of trying to rig the election by allowing more in-person voting."
“'Dems are trying to steal the Mike Garcia Congressional Race in California,' Trump tweeted early Monday, the latest in a string of presidential outbursts that began Friday dealing with a special election for a seat representing parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties."
[https://www.sfchronicle.com/politics/article/Trump-says-Dems-are-rigging-California-race-where-15263020.php]
The Democrats won this district in 2018 by 9 percentage points and Trump lost the district by 6 points and at the moment Garcia is winning by 12 points.
"Unthinkable": Is Newson's totalitarian lockdown turning California Republican?
Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Mass and the Church as well as for the Triumph of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the Immaculate Heart of Mary.
This Republican win was a win for Trump against the state of California which is imposing unconstitutional totalitarian lockdowns:
"With a flood of tweets, President Trump has jumped into Tuesday’s runoff election for a California congressional seat, accusing Gov. Gavin Newsom and other Democrats of trying to rig the election by allowing more in-person voting."
“'Dems are trying to steal the Mike Garcia Congressional Race in California,' Trump tweeted early Monday, the latest in a string of presidential outbursts that began Friday dealing with a special election for a seat representing parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties."
"Trump’s involvement shows the level of GOP interest in a contest where the party has hopes of doing something it hasn’t pulled off since 1998 — flipping a blue congressional seat in California to red. It would be a morale booster for a party that has been on a long losing streak in California and may be on the defensive nationally in the November elections... "
"... Republicans appear to have an edge in the early mail-ballot returns. As of Friday, the GOP had a 10,000-ballot lead in ballots sent in, with 40% of GOP voters returning their ballots, compared with 27% for Democrats and 20% for independents."
The Democrats won this district in 2018 by 9 percentage points and Trump lost the district by 6 points and at the moment Garcia is winning by 12 points.
"Unthinkable": Is Newson's totalitarian lockdown turning California Republican?
Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Mass and the Church as well as for the Triumph of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the Immaculate Heart of Mary.
No comments:
Post a Comment