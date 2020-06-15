Francis's Gay Sex Abuse Agenda vs. Pope Benedict's Catholic Anti-Sex Abuse Agenda

Francis strolls hand in hand with the anti-gangster and gay rights advocate Fr. Luigi Ciotti.
On September 1, Crux reported that Francis said:
"Let's call unions between the same sex 'civil unions.'"
(Crux, "'I consulted a psychoanalyst,' Pope Francis reveals in new book," September 1, 2017)
The gay/lesbian dissenting New Ways Ministry said:
"Pope Francis has never, as pontiff, stated his endorsement of [homosexual] civil unions so flatly. (He did support civil unions as a compromise to his opposition towards marriage equality... As pontiff, he did make a ambiguous statement about civil unions...)."
(New Way Ministry Bondings 2.0 Blog, "Pope Francis Allows for Civil Unions for Lesbian and Gay Couples," September 2, 2017)
The gay movement New Way Ministry endorsed Francis's apparent endorsement of the civil unions of cohabiting homosexual couples.
On June 3, 2003 the then Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger (and future Pope Benedict XVI), head of the Congregation for the Faith, said such an endorsement was against Catholic teaching:
"Those who would move from tolerance to the legitimatization of specific rights for cohabiting homosexual persons need to be reminded that the approval or legalization of evil is something far different from the toleration of evil... The Church teaches that respect for homosexual persons cannot lead in any way to approval of homosexual behavior or to legal recognition of homosexual unions."
(Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, "Considerations Regarding Proposals to give Legal Recognition to Unions between Homosexual Persons," June 3, 2003)
On June 18, The Telegraph reported that Francis has a commission drafting doctrine for "excommunicating" the Italian Mafia which again has the endorsement of the gay movement.
Francis seems to be following the lead of gay advocate Fr. Luigi Ciotti and the gay/feminist "antimafia" movement in Italy.
This movement is spearheaded by "Rosario Crocetta, Sicily's openly gay governor and antimafia activist... That normative order effaces queer, gay and feminist antimafia protests. That 'taste' for justice and civility' spoken of by don Luigi Coitti" according to author Robin Pinkering-lazzi.
("The Italian Antimafia, New Media, the Culture of Legality," 2017, books.google.com)
It appears that Francis may be following the lead of the Italian gay movement against the Mafia and the gay mafia within the Catholic Church against moral doctrine.
Author and gay mafia expert Fr. Dariusz Oko according to ChurchMilitant.com affirmed that homosexual clerics "control...many diocese." Oko said:
"There is...a problem with homosexual bishops...There is a gay mafia...They create informal unions, and they infiltrate the Church." (ChurchMilitant.com, April 18, 2017)
Has the gay mafia infiltrated the diocese of Rome and do they control Pope Francis?
Vatican expert Sandro Magister said Francis has a "number of homosexual priests in the inner circle of his closest collaborators and confidants." (Chiesa.espressolineit.com, December 16, 2016)
Msgr. Battista Ricca, for example, was appointed by Francis as head of the Vatican Bank. Ricca is "well known for homosexual conduct." (Lifesitenews.com, July 14, 2015)
The appointment of the gay Ricca to run the Vatican Bank was "a totally personal one made by Francis" according to Asia News.
Francis, after a long day of papal work, goes home to the homosexual Ricca who is the head of Francis's personal "residence at the Casa Santa Marta hotel." (Asianews.it.com, 06/26/2013)
On March 21, 2014, in his desire to accompany someone who is a "strong promoter of homosexuality" and gay rights who "participates in a 'gay parade'" as well as is promoted and better known as fighting the Italian Mafia, Francis decided to pay homage to Fr. Luigi Ciotti. (The Vatican promoted the Ciotti visit as a anti-ganster event.)
Ciotti is a advocate or "a strong promoter of homosexuality...of 'gay marriage' and the adoption of children by homosexuals." (Vebuumdei.blogspot.com, June 23, 2014)
Two very telling photos of Francis and Ciotti can be viewed if one googles: Fr. Luigi Ciotti.
Francis is actually holding hands with the priest, who is a gay rights advocate, as they stroll.
Just because the Francis's home is run by a priest "well known for homosexual conduct" and he holds hands as he strolls with a gay rights advocate and he appears to endorse gay civil unions doesn't necessarily mean he is controlled by a gay mafia agenda.
Unfortunatedly, another of Francis's appointments after Ricca begins to show a pattern of homosexual activist influence on papal policy.
The Pope's appointment of Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia to head the Pontifical Council for Life showed the direction of papal policy.
Archbishop Paglia's coat of arms features the gay activist symbol of the rainbow and he commissioned a gay artist to paint a massive "homoerotic" pornographic mural at his former cathedral.
Lifesitenews.com reported the mural depicts:
"Jesus carrying nets to heaven filled with naked and semi-nude homosexuals, transexuals, prostitutes, and drug dealers, jumbled together in erotic interactions." (Lifesitenews, March 3, 2017)
In the painting is the homosexual image of a shirtless Paglia affectionately embracing a naked man. (Lifesitenews, March 16, 2017)
If Paglia was painted affectionately embracing a naked woman that would be a heterosexual image. There is no dought it is a homosexual image of the Archbishop.
This is not the end of Francis's appointee to head the Pontifical Council for Life exploits in the homoerotic.
Psychologist Gerard van den Aardweg and sex abuse expert Rick Fitzgerald M.D., in an article titled "Is the pontificate of Francis in the clutches of the gay lobby?" wrote that Paglia produced a sex education program that "contained homoerotic and heterosexual pornography which was like that employed by adult predators of youth." (Lifesitenews, March 6, 2017)
The Paglia pornographic sex ed program called Meeting Point was released with the "apparent approval" of Francis on World Youth Day accordingly to the article.
The two sex abuse experts said the "homoerotic and heterosexual" porn predator like program "should be withdrawn as soon as possible by the Vatican and its website closed."
It is beginning to appear that Francis just might be under the influence of his "homosexual...inner circle of...collaborators and confidants" who could be pushing the gay activist agenda.
Fr. Zuhlsdord at his website on April 16, 2016 posted:
"Pope Francis made it clear to everyone that he was backing the Kasper Proposal and Pope Francis knows how to use his absolute power!"
Fr. Z in the same article showed why Francis used his "absolute power" to attempt to bring about the ultimate purpose of the Kasper Proposal:
The "Trojan Horse Archbishop Bruno Forte stealthily snuck into the Synod's Interim Report... of the 2014 Synod...was the moment when many of us knew that 'homosexuality' was the bigger issue with the Kasperites...This is still the Kasperite strategy."
Lifesitenews.com summarized what Forte and Kasper were using Francis's "absolute power" to control the procedures of the Synod for:
-"'Earthquake': Vatican Synod mid-term report suggests emphasizing' positive aspects of cohabitation, homosexuality...'Accept and value' homosexuality."
-The "Voice of the Family coalition charging that it amounts to the 'betrayal' of the Catholic faith." (Lifesitenews.com, October 13, 2014)
Remember what Fr. Z said of the Kasper Proposal. It is ultimately the strategy to achieve the gay agenda:
Homosexuality is "the bigger issue...This is still the Kasper strategy."
Is this Francis's strategy?
Is Amoris laetitia the strategy to achieve the Kasper Proposal which is ultimately the means to impose the gay agenda?
Is Francis hand in hand, that is closely working together, with the Kasperites who would betray the Catholic faith?
Is Francis hand in hand with those who call for the acceptance and imposing of the gay agenda "pastorally" by sex ed and other abuses on the little ones in the Church without supposedly changing doctrine?
If he is truly hand in hand with those who would cause one of these little ones to fall into sin then he needs to listen to Jesus's words:
"If you cause one of these little ones who believe in me to sin, it would be better for you to have a great millstone fastened around your neck and be drowned in the depths of the sea." (Matthew 18:6)
The sex abuse experts Fitzgerald and van den Aardweg, who wrote "Is the pontificate of Francis in the clutches of the gay lobby?," in the article said:
"Public concern about the policies placing Catholic youth at risk of abuse has been further intensified by Pope Francis' restoring to priestly ministry an Italian priest Fr. Mauro Inzoli, who was laicized by Pope Benedict XVI for homosexually abusing adolescent males. After his priestly facilities were restored, he again repeated his homosexual abuse of youth, was arrested and imprisoned."
"In the United States, a member of the hierarchy who deliberately places youth at risk of abuse by a known sexual predator is expected to resign."
Alessandro Bianchi/Reuters at RT News on June 5, 2016 wrote the headline:
"Pope Francis vows to remove pedophile cover-up bishops with new church law" (https://www.rt.com/news/34565-pope-bishop-priest-abuse/)
Will Francis be true to his vow?
Will he remove himself for pedophile cover-up?
International child advocate attorney Elizabeth Yore asked the Pope:
"Dear Pope Francis, who is responsible for ignoring the pleas of victims of the sexual abuse by Fr. Nicola Corradi of deaf and mute children? Who restored priestly facilities and released back into the community a formerly laicized sexual predator, Fr.Inzoli? Who raised the stature of Cardinal Danneels caught on tape covering up abuse by appointing him to the Synod on the Family and having him on the balcony at the papal election?" (Lifesitenews, January 25, 2017, "Six cases where the sexual abuse scandal touches Pope Francis")
Will Francis remove himself for pedophile cover-up or will he continual to "dismantled" the "effective" reforms instituted against clerical sex abuse by Pope Benedict?
Pro-gay Italian journalist Emiliano Fittipaldi is one of two journalists charged in the Vatileaks 2 trial in the Vatican court for obtaining confidential Church papers. Obviously, he has sources in the Vatican who have given him information that was intended to be kept secret.
Even the pro-gay Fittipaldi admitted in an interview with comunidadeculturaearte.com:
“Ratzinger [Pope Benedict XVI]... was very traditionalist and conservative, and so the journalists did not like him, but he did important things. The things he did in relation to pedophilia, which was not much, but double the time for prescribing crimes in the Vatican, sent away almost 600 priests in a few years. The incredible thing is that Francis did a lot less." [https://www.comunidadeculturaearte.com/emiliano-fittipaldi-para-francisco-a-pedofilia-e-uma-questao-secundaria/]
Journalist Hilary White reported more accurately that Pope Francis (and his chief sex abuse advisor Cardinal Sean O'Malley) didn't just do "a lot less," but "all but completely dismantled" the "effective" reforms instituted against clerical sex abuse by Pope Benedict XVI:
"Pope Benedict installed effective procedural reforms on clerical sex abuse; Francis... has all but completely dismantled or reversed those changes... Benedict 'had defrocked or suspended more than 800 priests for past sexual abuse between 2009 and 2012'... His reforms specifically included bishops who refused to act against priest-abusers... 'This Pope has removed two to three bishops per month'... These reforms - and - removals - have ceased entirely under Francis [and O'Malley]." (Remnant, "Pope Francis Accused of Inaction in Notorious Sex Abuse Cases, January 25, 2017)
The leftist Fittipaldi who considers Francis a man of "courage" says the Vatican gay lobby is "often composed" of "conservatives" who helped to cause Pope Benedict to resign with the "war of documents" that was Vatileaks:
