By Picking Pro-late-term Abort Harris, Biden Proves he isn't a Catholic

By picking extremist pro-abortion radical Kamala Harris as his running mate, Joe Biden has proven to all Catholics who still have the faith that he is not a Catholic.

Harris in 2019 stumped for Virginia pro-death Virginia Democrat Kathy Tran who introduced "controversial late-term abortion legislation" in that state. (Washington Examiner, "Kamala Harris stumps for late-term abortion Virginia Democrat ahead of state elections, October 27, 2019: https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/kamala-harris-stumps-for-late-term-abortion-virginia-democrat-ahead-of-state-elections)

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Mass and the Church as well as for the Triumph of the Kingdom of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the Immaculate Heart of Mary.