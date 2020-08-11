 Skip to main content

By Picking Pro-late-term Abort Harris, Biden Proves he isn't a Catholic

 https://i1.wp.com/righttolife.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Baby-Article-img@2x.jpg?fit=2400%2C1260&ssl=1

By picking extremist pro-abortion radical Kamala Harris as his running mate, Joe Biden has proven to all Catholics who still have the faith that he is not a Catholic.

Harris in 2019 stumped for Virginia pro-death Virginia Democrat Kathy Tran who introduced "controversial late-term abortion legislation" in that state. (Washington Examiner, "Kamala Harris stumps for late-term abortion Virginia Democrat ahead of state elections, October 27, 2019: https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/kamala-harris-stumps-for-late-term-abortion-virginia-democrat-ahead-of-state-elections)

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Mass and the Church as well as for the Triumph of the Kingdom of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

OPEN LETTER TO TAYLOR MARSHALL

Dr. Marshall, for many of us (myself included), your podcasts have been a source of enlightenment, entertainment, and—quite frankly—hope, during this very dark time in the history of the Church.  As someone who studied his way into the Catholic Faith, having the grace and the integrity to acknowledge the necessity of conversion from the Protestant sect to which you formerly belonged, you have not been content to rest on your laurels but have “put yourself out there,” launching the New Saint Thomas Institute and discussing current events sub luce aeternitatis.  Your willingness to deal with things the way they are, and not the way they would be if we were all painted on holy cards already, is refreshing and appreciated.
Accordingly, I am writing to you today in regard to your recent statements about being “open” to the idea that Jorge Bergoglio is not actually the pope.  For a person in your position, so much as admitting that possibility must require all the grace and integrity you h…
30 comments
Read more

Our Lady of Good Success: Is Pope Benedict the "Prisoner in the Vatican... in that Greatest Crisis of the Church"?

The apparitions of Our Lady of Success have been approved by the Catholic Church. Moreover, Our Lady of Good Success has had many miracles associated with it.

Here is part of the "Fourth Apparition: January 21, 1610" which the influencial and prominent Catholic blogger Laramie Hirsch believes may possibly be referring to Pope Benedict XVI:

"The Supreme Shepherd and Vicar of Christ on Earth, who, being a prisoner in the Vatican... in that greatest crisis of the Church, he who is obligated to speak in due time will remain silent."
(The Story of Our Lady of Good Success and Novena, Dolorosa Press, Pages 40-41)

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church.


4 comments
Read more

Sex-abuse Worldview Vs. Christian Worldview

By Fred Martinez

Professor Allan Bloom, a philosopher who wrote "The Closing of the American Mind," thought that Friedrich Nietzsche was the father of modern America. He said, "Words such as 'charisma,' 'lifestyle,' 'commitment,' 'identity,' and many others, all of which can easily be traced to Nietzsche ... are now practically American slang."

But the most important Nietzschean slang word is "values."

"Values" are the death of Christian morality because values simply mean opinions. If opinion is how things are decided, then might makes right.

One must remember that whenever someone talks about values in modern America – family values or religious values or place-the-blank-in-front-of values – they are saying there is no real or objective right or wrong – only opinions of the self and its will to power.

Nietzsche's philosophy is summed up by Bloom as

Commitment values the values and makes them valuable. Not love…
1 comment
Read more